Who is Giada Parra, the wife of Paolo Conticini guest on Today is another day

Giada Parra is the wife of Paolo Conticini, a guest on Today is another day. The couple, inseparable, accomplice and increasingly in love, and have been married since 2013. But they have been together practically forever, since 1995. “She is the woman I know best, my point of reference, we grew up together, we were two kids ” declared the actor.

Former model, beautiful and always close to the actor, Giada Parra has always kept a low profile, preferring to stay one step behind her husband. They are very much in love but at the same time reserved. “Today is an important day for you my love… happy birthday”, wrote the actor on the occasion of Giada’s birthday.