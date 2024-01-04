After the disclosure of court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexual crimes, the American Justice system began to reveal the identities of the people mentioned in said letters and among them the name of Ghislaine Maxwell arises. The impact has been overwhelming, since figures linked to Hollywood, politics, music and other fields are supposedly related and would have visited the billionaire's private island, where atrocious acts were perpetrated against minors.

Ghislaine Maxwell, former British socialite, was a fundamental piece in the construction of this empire. About her He was considered her partner, Epstein's right-hand man and recruiter, although very little is known about her. HBO Max has launched a series titled 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?', in which she delves into her life, revealing dark moments, from her pampered upbringing by her parents to her adolescence, when she achieved everything through contacts, to the crucial moment in who met Jeffrey Epsteinthe man for whom he would end up in jail.

Who was Ghislaine Maxwell?

Heiress of a wealthy Jewish magnate, Ghislane Maxwell He enjoyed a luxurious life under paternal care. However, everything changed after the death of her father and the loss of the family fortune. Determined to maintain her lifestyle, she emigrated to the United States, where she joined elite circles, employing cunning tricks that she had already practiced in her youth, according to testimonies from acquaintances revealed in the series. HBO Max.

In the early 1990s, he would enter into a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein who quickly evolved from partners to couple. She was the 'brain' in charge of recruiting young people to satisfy the darkest desires of her partner and the inner circle of her then-boyfriend, even participating on several occasions.

Ghislane Maxwell, ex-partner and pimp of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AFP

How many episodes does the series 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell' have, and how can you watch it?

HBO Max's documentary series 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' It is made up of three episodes, and reveals the personality of this British woman through testimonies from her acquaintances, ex-partners, colleagues, victims and other people linked to her case. She is described as ambitious, capricious, intelligent, defiant and with perverse inclinations. Although numerous previous statements regarding this case have been revealed, the streaming production features some exclusive exposures.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: CNN in Spanish

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of the crime of sex trafficking of minors and is currently serving her 20-year sentence, although she persists that she is innocent. The series is currently available on HBO Max, and to watch it you need to be a subscriber and pay a monthly fee.

