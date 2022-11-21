Ghanim Al-Muftah and Morgan Freeman, what a show within a show at the 2022 World Cup Ceremony in Qatar

Ghanim Al-Muftah was the star of the Opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which saw him conversing with the American actor Oscar Prize (5 times) Morgan Freemannarrator of the show created by Marco Balich. “With mutual respect we can live together. With tolerance and respect we can live under one roof”, was the message shared with the Hollywood star. We see who is Ghanim Al-Muftah (born 2022)affected by a rare syndrome and has become a symbol of redemption in Qatar.

Who is Ghanim Al-Muftah, symbol of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Ghanim Al-Muftahprotagonist at Opening ceremony at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qataris one Qatari youtuber who dreams of graduating in political science to pursue a diplomatic career. He was born with one rare syndromethe caudal regression syndrome (Caudal Regression Syndrome, CDS): it is without the lower part of the vertebral column. At home he is considered an example of perseverance that inspired his generation (and not only) given his ability to overcome any obstacle related to his physical condition. Ghanim Al-Muftah has never let his syndrome stop him and loves to do extreme sports, scuba diving, skateboarding, climbing. Without forgetting his social commitment: theUN chose it as official speaker. Not only that: several foundations working to support those affected by rare diseases – Gharissa Ice Cream, Association of Ghanim and Ghanim AlMuftah Foundation – belong to him.





What is the caudal regression syndrome affected by Ghanim Al-Muftah, youtuber symbol of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

There caudal regression syndrome is a rare congenital disease characterized by an abnormal development of the lower part of the spine of the fetus: it is that part of the column involved in the development and growth of the hips, legs and coccyx. But as mentioned, this syndrome has never stopped the young man either Ghanim Al-Muftahyoutuber who thrilled the whole world in the Qatar 2022 ceremony.







World Cup 2022 Qatar, because Morgan Freeman wore a glove at the opening ceremony

Morgan Freemanprotagonist with Ghanim Al-Muftah of the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, wore a glove. A detail that many have noticed. The reason? The American actor does it to protect the limb, which was paralyzed after a serious car accident in 2008 in Mississippi (he was hospitalized in critical condition in the Memphis hospital after being extracted from the car in which he was traveling with a friend) : the 5-time Oscar winner underwent numerous surgeries but never regained full hand function. Since the car accident he has been wearing a glove to protect it from atmospheric agents and involuntary bumps.

