The story of Geraldine Fernandez went viral on social networks after it was learned that he was giving conferences and interviews for his recent participation in the film Studio Ghibli: 'The Boy and the Heron', work of the director Hayao Miyazakirecently awarded in the Golden Globes. However, when it was revealed that the young woman did not appear in the credits of the illustration for which she had supposedly created more than 25,000 frames, the truth came to light. Who is this lady and what did she recently confess in an interview? Find out in the following note.

Who is Geraldine Fernández?

Geraldine Fernández Ruiz (30 years old) is a young illustrator and graphic designer from Barranquilla who has been a trend in recent hours for not having told the whole truth about an alleged participation in the film 'The boy and the heronof prestige Studio Ghibli. The Colombian, a worker at the Tecnoglass company, has been harshly criticized on social networks, since her name does not appear in the credits of the film.

Geraldine Fernández: what did the Colombian confess in an interview with Blu Radio?

Recently, Fernández has spoken again with the press to clarify his participation and admits to having “exaggerated” in his past statements. In an interview with Blu Radio, he said that he had intervened in only “some scenes and not in the entire movie”contrasting with his initial statement, in which he indicated that he had created around 25,000 frames, an amount that would have been achieved in collaboration with a team of illustrators.

Additionally, she indicated that her name does not appear in the credits because she is a foreigner and because she is doing freelance work. She also detailed that she had direct contact with Hayao Miyazakiwho referred to her as 'the Colombian', and who had developed “around 200 or 300 drawings distributed in various scenes” under the aforementioned employment modality. For these illustrations she claims to have been remunerated with a sum that ranged from 1,200,000 pesos.

Finally, after all the media pressure that this controversy has brought her, the young woman admitted in the same interview that she has been a victim of harassment and that she has even considered ending her life: “I could commit suicide and here the world doesn't give a damn (…) I'm not saying this because I'm crazy or I'm attracting attention. Now, while I am talking to you, the cell phone has not stopped ringing and it was like that all night,” she noted.

What is Studio Ghibli?

He Studio Ghibli is a prominent Japanese animation house widely recognized by many critics as one of the best in modern time. Its founding in 1985, by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, was motivated by the success of the film 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind'. In Japan, he is credited with the title of 'King of Animation in the World', since 6 of his films are among the 10 highest-grossing films in the country, such as 'Spirited Away'.

The studio has achieved worldwide success with notable films such as 'Princess Mononoke' and 'My Neighbor Totoro'. Furthermore, in 2024, 'The Boy and the Heron' won the Golden Globe for best animated film and has been nominated for the Oscars in the same category, an award that the studio already won in 2003 with 'The Journey of Chihiro'.

Who is Hayao Miyazaki?

Hayao Miyazakiborn January 5, 1941, is a renowned japanese anime director compared to figures like Walt Disney and Osamu Tezuka. He grew up in a wealthy family linked to aeronautics during World War II, facing evacuations due to bombing and health challenges.

Her distinctive focus on the frames highlights the love of nature and peace, characterized by portraying women as strong and independent. In 2003, her film 'Spirited Away' won Best Feature Film at the Oscars, but Miyazaki attempted to boycott the ceremony in protest of the US invasion of Iraq.

