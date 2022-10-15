The new season of “El gran show” has generated various surprises due to the appearance of various artists from the show. One of the most controversial admissions was that of Giuliana Rengifo and in the last edition of the dance reality show on Saturday, October 8, Leysi Suárez made offensive comments about her physique, which earned her a host of questions.

After what happened, it was revealed that the dancer george neyra He would have complained about the cumbia singer, who is his partner in the reality show. Why did she do it? Here we tell you.

George Neyra with Giuliana Rengifo on the dance floor of “El gran show”. Photo: George Neyra/Instagram

Who is George Neyra?

george neyra is a dancer and choreographer. Currently, he works as part of the dance cast of Yahaira Plasencia and participates in “El gran show” together with Giuliana Rengifo.

Through its Instagram, a platform on which he already has more than 56,000 followers, the artist usually shares photos and videos of his presentations on various stages. In several of his publications he appears together with the popular ‘Reina del Totó’.

George Neyra shows his choreographies on Instagram. Photo: George Neyra/Instagram

Why would he have complained about Giuliana Rengifo?

As Janet Barboza commented in “America Today”, George Neyra complained because he could not carry Giuliana Rengifo in “The big show”.

“Have you heard anything? And I want the producer to corroborate it, has the dancer complained? Oh, he did complain. Apparently, your dancer has complained that he couldn’t get you up, what do you think of that?” “Rulitos” commented to the cumbiambera, who was on the set of “America today”.

How did Giuliana Rengifo react when she found out about her dancer’s complaint?

Upon learning of the situation, Giuliana could not hide her surprise and said that she would ask her partner for an explanation.

“With me neither of them (has complained about my weight). I’ve always said: ‘I’m going to go on a diet, please be patient. Help me, I want to be the same’. I do not know (if he has complained), I see him later and I would like him to tell me to my face, “she asserted at the facilities of América TV.

Ethel Pozo rejected comments towards Giuliana Rengifo

After comments from Leysi Suarez the host of “America today” Ethel Pozo came out in defense of the singer and assured that they were unwise.

“For me, your statements were unfortunate… For a woman to talk about weight is wrong,” he said.

Leysi Suárez apologized to Giuliana Rengifo

After being questioned by Ethel Pozo for the unfortunate comments she had when referring to Giuliana Rengifo’s physique, Leysi Suárez admitted that she did not use the right words and decided to apologize to the cumbiambera.

“If I have said that to her, that she ate the gastric band, yes, I withdraw my words, suddenly it was very strong. I know how to recognize, ”she indicated.

Giuliana retracts comment about dancers: what did she say?

The cumbiambera made a mea culpa about the statements in which she indicated that the dancers are an “adornment” on stage. In her passage through “America today”, the participant of “El gran show” specified that her words had no intention of offending the dancers.

“I know perfectly all the work of being a dancer and how they are professionals, I did not mean it in a derogatory way,” said Giuliana Rengifo.