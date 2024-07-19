The CEO of CrowdStrikeGeorge Kurtz, came out publicly to apologize for the cyber blackout that hit, this Friday (19.Jul.2024), computers that use the Microsoft system. “We are working with each customer to ensure we can get them back online”he told the North American channel NBC.

Kurtz, 59, has a fortune of $3.1 billion, according to Forbes real-time estimate. He was named the 1,033rd richest person in the world by ranking of the magazine in 2024. The executive is married, has 2 children and lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

He founded CrowdStrike, a market leader in hacker protection and cyber threat intelligence, in 2011. In 2019, the company went public, but the founder retained 5% of the shares.

CrowdStrike’s website defines Kurtz as “an internationally recognized security expert, author, entrepreneur and speaker”.

The “cyber tycoon” holds a degree in accounting from Seton Hall University in New Jersey. A little over 30 years ago, he began working in digital security. Throughout his career, he has worked for PWC, Ernst & Young and McAfee.

Kurtz founded the security company Foundstone in 1999. The company was acquired five years later by McAfee. He was McAfee’s global CTO, general manager and executive vice president before founding CrowdStrike.

CYBER BLACKOUT

Microsoft said on Friday morning (July 19) that the cause of the global cyber outage that hit the company’s systems has been resolved. According to the big techthe flaws may persist because of the residual impact of security issues, which continue to affect some Office 365 applications and services. The information is from the agency Reuters.

On the morning of Friday (19 July), a cyber outage affected services around the world. The problem has already caused delays and flight cancellations, in addition to affecting banking and communication services.

The flaws are linked to an update to a product from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrikewhich would have presented compatibility problems with older versions of Microsoft operating systems.

