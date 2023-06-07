Who is Geoffrey Moncada, Milan market strategist: the man who discovered Mbappè

Geoffrey Moncada will be the key man in AC Milan’s future strategies after the Rossoneri farewell to Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara. The 37-year-old Frenchman can safely be called the king of world football scouting. In France he became famous for having noticed in 2011 together with mentor Marc Westerloppe Kylian Mbappé at 12 years old: at that time the baby talent played in Bondy and was thus taken by Monaco (who years later will resell him for 180 million euros from PSG). In the Principality Moncada club he takes his first important steps in the world of football, climbing the hierarchies and becoming scouting chief at just 29 years old.

Moncada to Milan: from Kalulu to Theo Hernandez and Maignan, working closely with Maldini-Massara

Then, in December 2018, he moved to Milan with Elliott and becomes head of the scouting area. During these years he worked in close contact with the Maldini-Massara duo and in the Rossoneri’s successes Moncada certainly also has great merits as he continued to look for, view and suggest players. A team effort that brought great results. There are many examples.

Paolo Maldini, that last meeting with the Milan players a few hours

prior to Cardinale’s firing. Backstory



For example, Pierre Kalulua defender paid 1.29 million euros to Lyon ‘B’ in the summer of 2020 when he was 20 years old, today he is one of the pillars in the Rossoneri defense and is estimated at 35 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt. About Theo HernandezMoncada some time ago recalled to the podcast ‘Prolongation: “He is a player we know from the U17/U19 of Atletico Madrid. It was a job that lasted 4-5 years. And the opportunity to take him came when he was a bit in difficulties at Real Madrid, who had just signed Ferland Mendy. We didn’t have much competition when we signed him. Paolo Maldini did a great job, he spoke with the Real Madrid managers and with Theo.”

And who doesn’t remember the scare of all Milan fans when Gigio Donnarumma left? Then a certain Magic Mike Maignan came along instead become an absolute idol in the Rossoneri world. Furthermore, according to what Sky Sport reports, “reports and suggestions from Moncada also for other young players in the Milan squad: let’s talk about Alexis Saelemaekers (7.65 million to Anderlecht in 2020) e Malick Thiaw, paid 8.6 million to Schalke last summer. Moncada himself was already on the trail of Aster Vrankx in 2020 when he moved to Wolfsburg, the 20-year-old Belgian who then joined Milan on loan. The same can be said for Yacine Adli“

Cardinale, break with Maldini and Milan model Toulouse: market with the algorithm

