CBI has started its investigation in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from Riya Chakraborty and Sandeep Singh, all the suspects are being questioned one by one in Sushant’s case. Now in such a situation today, on Friday, the ED has also sent a notice to Gaurav Arya, the owner of a hotel in Goa, in which he has asked Gaurav to appear before the agency before 31 August.

Let us tell you that in connection with Sushant’s case, an ED team reached Gaurav Arya’s Goa Hotel. When Gaurav did not meet him there, the ED team gave him notice to appear before the agency before 31 August. According to reports, the landlord of Gaurav Arya has told that he has not come to Goa for many months. Apart from this, a WhatsApp chat of Riya Chakraborty and Gaurav Arya was also revealed recently, in which it is revealed that there were talks between Riya and Gaurav about drugs. After this chat, speculations are being made that maybe Gaurav Arya is the person who used to supply drugs to Riya and Sushant.

Actress Riya Chakraborty also confessed in one of her interviews that she knew Gaurav Arya. At the same time, Gaurav also told during a conversation with the media that he has known Riya Chakraborty before 2017. But there was never any talk about drugs. Now CBI and ED have started investigating this case.