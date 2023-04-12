Who is Gaia Tortora, the journalist daughter of Enzo guest on Today is another day: father, mother, children, boyfriend, husband, years, age, book

Gaia Tortora is a famous journalist, as well as the daughter of the great Enzo Tortora, historic Rai conductor, who was then unjustly imprisoned on charges that proved to be unfounded. Face of La7, she is a guest on the program Oggi è un altro giorno to talk about her book, Testa alta, e Avanti, dedicated to her father and the sensational case of injustice that concerned him.

The journalist was born in 1969 in Rome; daughter of the great television host Enzo Tortora, her mother is Miranda Fantacci. Her sister was Silvia Tortora, a well-known professional journalist, who died at the age of 59 from an illness. Passionate about journalism since she was young, she worked at Teleroma 56 and, subsequently, at Telemontecarlo and Cinquestelle.

On the day her father Enzo was arrested, Gaia Tortora was just 13 years old. As soon as she heard the news, the girl stayed in her room for hours, without speaking to anyone. At the end of the Nineties, you began to collaborate with the editorial staff of INN and since 2003 with Adnkronos. A few years later, Gaia began working with Enel’s web TV.

The turning point for Gaia Tortora’s career comes when she enters La7, of which she is still one of the leading faces. In 2005 she made her debut as presenter in the Omnibus program and subsequently she became one of the leading presenters and head of the political editorial staff of TG La7. In 2014 she became deputy director of TG lei and, in 2015, she returned to running Omnibus.

Private life

Very private, we know that Enzo Tortora’s daughter has two daughters: the first was born in 1999 and the second in 2002. We don’t know if she is currently engaged or married. She was very close to her sister Silvia, also a journalist, who died on January 10, 2022 after battling a serious illness kept secret until her disappearance.

“You fell asleep and I think you decided to let us go and free yourself from a condition you didn’t want to experience. I came home with a strange serenity because I only understood later that by taking care of you on Sunday afternoon you made me understand even more what it meant to be in that situation. We said it in unsuspecting times. (…) I am happy to have lived you this year perhaps as never before big sister ”, wrote Gaia Tortora in the farewell message to her sister, shared on social networks.