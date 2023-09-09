Who is Gaia Saponaro, wife of Guido Crosetto

After her husband Guido Crosetto’s outburst on Twitter (for the publication of their photos on holiday in Sardinia), many wondered: Who is Gaia Saponaro, the wife of the Minister of Defense (and from whose marriage two children were born)?



“Growing up with a passion for artistic gymnastics and chess, she has two degrees on her CV (one in business economics and one in International management) and a Master in Business Administration – explains Corsera – He studied in London and has extensive work experience in Hong Kong and Sydney.”

Among Gaia Saponaro’s passions “there is also that of wine, so much so that it achieved the second level WSET award in winesa prestigious recognition in the sector”, writes the RCS newspaper.

What job does Gaia Saponaro, Guido Crosetto’s wife, do

Gaia Saponaro works in direction of Food & Beverage of the Don Pasquale Restaurant & Bar restaurant in Rome — one of the many positions he held for major hotel chains including Marriott and JK.

