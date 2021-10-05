Who is Gaetano Manfredi, the new mayor of Naples

Engineer and university professor, rector of the University of Naples until 2020, politician and former minister. Gaetano Manfredi, 57, is the new mayor of Naples, the symbol of the newborn agreement between the center-left and the 5 Star Movement. Manfredi takes home over 60% of the votes. The former minister of the University has already met the governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca. About 750 thousand voters were called to the polls, out of a total population of nearly one million people.

Born in Ottaviano, in the province of Naples, 55, in 2014 he was elected rector of the Neapolitan university in the first round and with 90 percent of preferences. He is the brother of the former deputy of the Democratic Party Massimiliano Manfredi. Lives in Nola.

His career is intertwined with politics for the first time in 2006, when he was appointed technical advisor to the Minister for Reforms and Innovations in the public administration, during the second Prodi government. On 28 December 2019 he was appointed as Minister of University and Research in the second Conte government. He remains in office until February 13, 2021. During his mandate, Manfredi has faced the crisis in universities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and has also presented a reform project to abolish the state exam and make the degrees of the courses qualifying. biologist, architect, pharmacist, veterinarian, psychologist and dentist.