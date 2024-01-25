Gabrieli Moreira has burst into the Chilean entertainment world with his entry into the popular reality show 'Brave land'. The young Brazilian, who is the ex-girlfriend of the controversial Fabio Agostini, is known in the world of fitness, since she works as a personal trainer. Her entry into the show is a move that promises to revolutionize the dynamics within the program, especially due to her connection with the Spanish influencer.

Moreira's appearance in the Chilean production is no coincidence, especially because her ex-partner is one of the most prominent participants. Gabrieli and Fabio shared a loving past that ended before he entered the reality show. Agostini had promised her that, if there was still love after the program, they would resume their relationship. Now, the young woman enters the stage of 'Tierra Brava' to, perhaps, fulfill that promise or definitively close that chapter.

Who is Gabrieli Moreira, the new participant of 'Tierra brava'?

Gabrieli Moreira, originally from Brazil, has gained notoriety in Peru thanks to her personal training business and her romantic link with Fabio Agostini. Known for her skills in her sport, Gabrieli, 24, is ready to face the challenges of 'Brave land'. It is expected that his presence will be of great contribution to the Chilean reality show.

How was the romance of Gabrieli Moreira and Fabio Agostini?

Gabrieli Moreira and Fabio Agostini met in Brazil, in a gym where they both shared their passion for fitness. Their relationship, full of ups and downs, ended before Fabio entered 'Brave land'. During the show, he has had brief romances with other contestants, but Gabrieli's arrival could be the biggest emotional challenge for him yet. Recently, the Spaniard made headlines when he escaped from reality to meet Moreira at an electronic party.

Fabio Agostini and Gabrieli Moreira kiss on the set of 'This is war'. Photo: Fabio Agostini/ Instagram

What is Gabrieli Moreira's Instagram?

The Brazilian Gabrieli Moreira is on Instagram as @moreiragabrielii. Currently, the reality girl has a total of 116,000 followers on the aforementioned social network.