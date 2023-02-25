Here’s everything you need to know about him

The news of Maurizio Costanzo’s disappearance was a real blow to the heart for everyone. The TV giant passed away yesterday morning at the age of 84 in Rome following some complications of his health conditions. Maria De Filippi and her son Gabriel Costanzo they were close to the TV giant until the last farewell.

Gabriele Costanzo is the son by Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi. The boy is 31 years old and was adopted at the age of 13 by the couple. Regarding Gabriele, we know that the young man works alongside her motherbut deciding to stay behind the scenes.

In fact, Gabriele wanted to avoid that spotlight to which his parents were constantly exposed throughout their lives. Today, therefore, the son of Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi works for the Charmhis mother’s production company.

In his work, Gabriele Costanzo is in close contact with program managers such as Friends of Maria De Filippi or You’ve Got Mail. As already mentioned, Gabriele Costanzo has always wanted to stay behind the scenes to avoid the compare with his parents and to stand out for his true abilities.

The private life of Gabriele Costanzo: the background revealed by Maria De Filippi

In 2019 the son of Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi began a relationship with Francesca Quattrini. Two years later, however, their love is shipwrecked. These are the words of the queen of Italian television about her son Gabriele Costanzo: