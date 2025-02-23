02/23/2025



Europe looks at the results of the German elections of this February 23, since the moment is delicate and revealing on the temperature of the leaders of the old continent. The health status of democracy is tested, even more after Olaf Scholz, lost a motion of trust and dissolved the government coalition. While the German economy records its second consecutive year of finished recession 2024. In the midst of this panorama the CDU leader, Friedrich Merz has been treading with the motto: “Change of policy for Germany”. The Joint Program of the Democristian CDU and her brother Bavarian, the social Christian CSU, recovers the power he lost after Angela Merkel governed for 16 years.

Surveys agree to talk about A REMOVED OF THE DEMOCRYNES of the CDU, which in the previous elections showed some wear. AND sand they place in the first place. From Insa they reveal that the union of the conservatives of CDU and CSU would get 30% of the votes, instead the surveyor Allensbach indicates that they would reach 32% of the votes and Ipsos at 29%. Growing with respect to the 2021 elections, when it obtained 24.2% of the ballots. Merz has expressed his refusal to agree with AFD.

Regarding the great question of the coalition of governmentthe combination that seems to show more future without including AFD’s outraged right goes through a government pact between CDU and SDP. And the polls see a coalition between conservatives and green.

Friedrich Merz is a businessman and veteran in politics who, according to all surveys, is the favorite to replace Olaf Scholz. A 69 -year -old millionaire fan of aviation. Merz to get the winner would have to assume an easy task with a country in full crisis and a stagnant economy. His political position worried when weeks before the campaign he opened a dialogue with alternative for Germany (AFD). Ending with the sanitary cord that other parties had maintained around the ultra -right. The criticisms that it would make him recult, but the questions about AFD are still open.









Merz was born within a Catholic family, in the city of Brillon in 1955, a rural and conservative area. He studied law at the University of Bonn, where he would meet His wife Charlotte with whom he has had three children. While he was auxiliary judge, he would call him more politics. He would fully enter her in 1989 at age 33, and then would be chosen for the German Parliament in 1994.

It would continue to rise in the political ranks. However, as a member of the most traditionalist wing of the party he maintained a struggle with former chancellor Angela Merkel, which ended up eclipssing him. And that led him to leave politics to return to law.

At that time he was the main advisor of the Mayer Brown international buffet allowed him to knead a fortuneaccording to the German economic newspaper ‘Handelsblatt’. But Merkel’s retreat from politics gave him a free way to recover his old ambitions. After two failed attempts to achieve the leadership of the CDU party, in 2018 and 2021, It was finally chosen in 2022. In the process, he wanted to distance himself from Merkel’s legacy and take a turn to the conservative right.

“In recent years, Merz has used his time in the opposition to rebuild the CDU,” said Marianne Kneuer, a political scientist at the Technical University of Dresde to ‘The New York Times.’ “He has also had time to acquire own experience and learn from the mistakes of his political adversaries,” he added.

In an interview in 2019, he described the leadership of the Chancellor as a “fog carpet” about the country, and that Its “open doors” policy in refugees, in 2015, was a serious mistake. And on the star issue of these elections, immigration, has a clear hard wing position. He wants to accelerate asylum procedures. A ‘The Economist’ said he wants to “pay people who are not willing to work.” And has come to advocate for the sending of long -range weapons to Ukraine as a more pragmatic solution.

It is his past as an entrepreneur that convinces his voters the most. Despite this history, «if the union wins the elections, to which everything points at this time, It is mainly due to political issues and not necessarily Friedrich Merz»He said at the NYT Stefan Merz, director of the Infratest Dimap poll company.