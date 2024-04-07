Who is Fredric Lundqvist: Chiara Francini's boyfriend

Chiara Francini is Mara Venier's guest on Domenica In this afternoon to present her show arriving on Rai 1, Forte e chiara, which will debut on April 10th in prime time. But what is the private life of the Tuscan actress? The husband and boyfriend? And the children? The general public appreciated her last year because she was among the co-hosts of the Sanremo Festival. She has been engaged to former footballer Frederic Lundqvist for years. The two have been together since 2005, although they are not married. They don't even have children, but in a recent interview the actress admitted she was thinking about it. Chiara Francini focused her beautiful monologue at the Festival precisely on the theme of children and motherhood.

“An extremely ironic, silent, very attentive, sarcastic, very reserved man. The person who made me free and safe and who loves me every day, giving me the chance to flourish,” Chiara Francini said talking about her boyfriend. Fredric Lundqvist is a former Swedish footballer. Lundqvist began his career with Lira and Luleå, before moving to GIF Sundsvall. He made his Allsvenskan debut on 10 April 2000, when he started the 0-1 win over Hammarby. On 9 September he scored his first goal in the Swedish top division, in a 2-2 draw against Helsingborg. In 2005 he moved to Viking, making his debut in the Tippeligaen on 14 August of the same year, in a 2-1 defeat against Lyn Oslo. He retired the following year.

“We have been living together for 16 years, but marriage is a day in which you feel like a princess… but I feel like a princess every day” Chiara Francini once said. After retiring, the former footballer runs his own security services company. Born on 3 August 1973 in Lulea, he also made some appearances with the Swedish national team. “If I got somewhere, I owe it to him. He always said “I couldn't be with a woman without ambition”. And, for a man, it is easier to pity a woman in her defeats than to share her successes. He, however, always supported and helped me. At the beginning, even financially,” added Chiara Francini speaking of her boyfriend.

“At first I told him to go to the laundry. He said he found it closed and failed. What an exaggeration! The biggest difference between Italy and Sweden is noise, which has to do with life. Sweden makes me think of silence, something in the shadows”, added the Tuscan actress.