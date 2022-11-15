Ferrari: via Binotto Vasseur arrives as team principal in F1

Resounding to the Ferrari: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the era of Matthias Binotto will close at the end of the season, i.e. after Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday 20 November 2022. According to these rumors, in fact, at the end of the year the team principal of the stable of Formula 1a role that will be covered in the next season by Frederic Vasseurwhich is now atAlfa Romeo. Binotto had taken the place of Maurice Arrivabene in 2019 and pay for this four-year period in which Ferrari has won some F1 GP (7 victories: 3 in 2019 and 4 so far in 2022), but not really able to fight for the World title (passed from the domain of Mercedes And Lewis Hamilton to the binomial Red Bull Verstappen in the last two years).

Who is Frederic Vasseur, successor of Mattia Binotto in Ferrari: he launched Charles Leclerc in F1

So if really Frederic Vasseur will become the Ferrari team principal in 2023 instead of Matthias Binotto, Charles Leclerc (who meanwhile hopes to finish second in this world championship: 290 points equal with Sergio Perez) will find the man who made him make his debut in Formula 1 with the Sauber in 2018. Vasseur had in fact been called by Peter Sauber joined the team on 12 July 2017, as Managing Director of Sauber Motorsport AG and Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team. He came from the experience of 2016 at Renault. Vasseur is 54 years old, he is a French engineer and, according to what the Gazzetta reports, “he had already been sounded out last summer by the Ferrari president John Elkann because the top management of Maranello were evaluating an alternative to Binotto, an option that hadn’t materialised”. And now, the excellent work of these years in Sauber branded Alafa Romeo is about to lead him to Ferrari.

Who is Frederic Vasseur, Mattia Binotto’s successor in Ferrari: the team with Todt’s son and the victories with the young Lewis Hamilton

But the passion and experience of Fredric Vasseur in the racing world, it comes from afar. In 1996 he founded the ASM team in collaboration with the Renault: many victories over the years, from the French Formula 3 championship in 1998 with the driver David Saelens passing through the Euroseries Formula 3 championship won four times from 2004 to 2007 with Jamie Green, Lewis Hamilton, Paul Di Resta and Romain Grosjean. And again: in 2004 he founded with Nicolas Todt L’ART Grand Prixwith which he won between GP2 And GP3 eight constructors’ titles and eleven drivers’ championships. Also in this case with pilots who will later become top drivers of Formula 1, from Valtteri Bottas to Esteban Ocon, passing through George Russell and Charles Leclerc himself.

Case Binotto – the denial of Ferrari

In relation to the speculation that appeared in some press organs regarding the position of the Team Principal of the Scuderia, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari announces that these are totally groundless rumours”.

