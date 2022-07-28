The governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, has become one of the protagonists of the first step in the reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, that would occur after August 7 with the inauguration of Gustavo Petro.

This Thursday, Álvaro Leyva, foreign minister appointed by Gustavo Petro, and Carlos Faría, Venezuelan foreign minister, held a meeting in which they agreed to resume relations. But Leyva also met with Bernal. Táchira is one of the border states with the highest migratory activity between both nations.

Bernal is one of the men loyal to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). He is known to be one of the most radical. On different occasions, the former governor of Táchira, Laydi Gómez, accused him of being involved with the mafias. who live on the border and with irregular groups. However, no evidence of this has been presented.

Bernal sued Gómez for these types of accusations and justice ruled in favor of the governor. The former governor must pay 12,000,000 dollars, although she assures that the process is flawed and that she cannot pay.

Before becoming governor of the border state, Bernal was the “protector of Táchira”, a figure that is mostly imposed in the states where the opposition governs.

At that time, the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, before the Organization of American States (OAS), said that the “protector of Táchira” was the strategic link that had alias “Lenin” – a member of the Eln’s Eastern War Front. – with the Venezuelan regime.

In 2011, the United States Department of the Treasury accused him of supporting the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in drug and arms trafficking activities.

Bernal, a police officer by profession, was the founder of the “Police Movement for Dignity”, which participated in the revolutionary movement of November 27, 1989. He was part of the national leadership of the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement MBR-200, founded by Hugo Chávez .

On his website it can be read that in 1998 he was elected deputy to the National Congress, now the National Assembly. He was a constituent, co-legislator of the 1999 Constitution. He was mayor of Caracas in 2000, being the first mayor of Chavismo to later be re-elected in the period 2004-2008.

He was part of the commission that promoted the creation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, of which he is a member of the national and regional leadership.



Since he arrived as governor in Táchira, in November 2021, he assured that he would open the border and that it would not be closed again and insisted that it was necessary to reestablish relations between the two nations.

