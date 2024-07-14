Success after success

10 wins in 12 races playedan advantage that shortly after half the championship already appears unbridgeable over the competition and many wide eyes are pointed towards him. No, we are not commenting on Max Verstappen’s 2023 season in Formula 1, but the one currently underway in the Italian Formula 4 championship Freddie Slatera 15-year-old talent who is rewriting the record books of that championship which – in recent years – has seen the triumph of the likes of Gabriele Minì, Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Slater, who rides for the Prema team, has had impressive results so far: this weekend at Mugello he completed yet another hat-trick of his seasontaking his tally to seven consecutive victories. The only real hiccup in the Briton’s season so far came at Imola, with his disqualification in race 2 (which he had originally won) due to an irregularity in his car’s front wing.

The connection with Norris

This year the Class of 2008a native of Stratford-upon-Avon, has already won the F4 title in the United Arab Emirates championship and is coming off a series of triumphant years in karting. Furthermore, in 2023 he achieved a record of 16 wins in the Ginetta Junior Championshipto which is added the triumph in the FIA ​​European KZ2 Karting Championship. His results are not going unnoticed by motorsport enthusiasts and on the sidelines of the Mugello weekend even Landon Norris – who has known Slater well for several years – directly complimented the English talent. “Friend, calm down please!”, the McLaren star wrote ironically on Instagram after his victory in race 1 on the Tuscan track.

The bond between the two was also born thanks to their common ‘activism’ for ADD Management, which manages the interests of both. Slater has also raced with Norris’s own kart team in the past.. His progress is being closely followed by the McLaren team, which in recent years has proven to be very attentive and active in trying to recruit young talents to grow in its own youth system. Certainly, as was the case for the various Minì, Bearman and Antonelli, Slater’s is a a name we might hear about very soon at the top levels of motorsport.