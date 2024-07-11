Euro 2024 is almost over. The grand final will be played on Sunday 14 July at 9pm at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, where the national teams of Spain and England will meet. One of the two will be crowned the new European champion.
And the referee appointed by the UEFA committee to officiate the big match is François Letexier. This 35-year-old Frenchman has already refereed three matches at this European Championship, one of them precisely between the Spanish team and Georgia, where La Roja won 4-1 in the round of 16.
The other two matches he has refereed were Denmark vs Serbia and Croatia vs Albania in the group stage.
“Last season, Letexier took charge of ten UEFA club competition matches in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and was the fourth official for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley. He was also the referee for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City FC and Sevilla FC in Piraeus, Greece,” says UEFA on its official website.
In addition to the main referee, UEFA has also announced the names of the entire team that will accompany François Letexier in the refereeing of the final.
More news about Euro 2024
#François #Letexier #referee #Euro #final #Spain #England
Leave a Reply