Who is Franco Simone, the guest singer on Today is another day: wife, children, songs, career, age

Franco Simone is one of the guests of Today is another day, Serena Bortone’s program on Rai 1, which this afternoon will largely remember Franco Califano, 10 years after his death. Among the guests Franco Simone, songwriter and a very famous singer abroad. Born in 1979, he was born in Acquarica del Capo, in the province of Lecce; he is therefore 73 years old. Sixth of nine children, he graduated from the Liceo Classico Dante in Casarano and subsequently enrolled in the Faculty of Engineering at the Sapienza University of Rome.

His musical debut took place in 1972 when he won the Castrocaro Festival, with the song Con gli occhiChisotti (Ei pugni clenched). A year later she took part in the Canzonissima variety show, conducted by Pippo Baudo and in 1974 she took part in the Sanremo Festival with the song Fiume grande. While not reaching the finals, he will then achieve great record success. Even in the French (Je ne comprends plus rien) and Spanish (Río Grande) versions, it sells hundreds of thousands of copies all over the world.

In 1976, the album The poet with the guitar was released from which the single Tu… e cosi sia was extracted which reconfirmed the success of the singer-songwriter in Spanish-speaking countries. With Temptation he was among the winners of the winter edition of the Festivalbar. The following year he won the Critics’ Paroliere prize at Monticelli Terme for his poetic texts which earned him the title of poet with the guitar.

Franco Simone has often been the protagonist on TV: in 2005 he took part in the reality television show Music Farm where he duets with Mietta, and in 2006 he was the soloist in Il vento di Mykonos, an opera-concert broadcast on Rai 1, together with Fausta Vetere and others . After a 48-year career, he has 12 gold discs between South America and Europe, and in 2008 in Chile he received double platinum disc for the success of the CD Grandes exitos en castellano. As for his private life, we know that Franco Simone is married to Piera Romoli and the two have a daughter named Sara.