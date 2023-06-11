Who is Franco Ricciardi, the singer and actor guest at Domenica In

Franco Ricciardi, pseudonym of Francesco Liccardo (Naples, 6 October 1966), is an Italian singer-songwriter and actor. In 2014 he won the David di Donatello for the best original song with the song 'A truth, from the film Song'e Napule. In 2018 he won his second David di Donatello for best original song with the song Bang Bang, from the film Ammore e malavita.

Franco Ricciardi is the stage name of Francesco Liccardo. He was born in 1966 in the Secondigliano district of Naples. Seventh of eight children, he grew up in a family of humble origins; his father Salvatore is a street vendor and his mother Rita is a housewife. Franco Ricciardi has nurtured the dream of performing since he was young “If I hadn’t been a singer I would have been… a singer”, he likes to say. He began performing at the age of 11 at his parents’ silver wedding anniversary with the songs ‘O Treno d’O Sole by Mario Merola and Papà è Natale by Patrizio.

After taking singing lessons for a few years, in 1985 he took part in the Rai Clap Clap program, finishing second. On October 15, 1986 he debuted with his first studio album entitled New voice…New style…New adventures. In 1987, on the occasion of the celebrations of the Napoli championship, he performed in various concerts and street parties, with the songs Nun me lassà and Ed ora Piove. In that same year, the first artistic collaboration with the singer Cinzia Oscar arrives in the song An impossible story and her long career begins.

In 2009 Ricciardi founded the independent record label “Cuore Nero Project” on a new singing style between Neapolitan and rap, collaborating with rap artists such as Club Dogo, Co’Sang and Clementino. The only artist signed to the label is, other than Ricciardi himself, Ivan Granatino.