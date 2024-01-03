Who is Francisca Silva Grelmos, the alleged girlfriend of AC Milan's Rafael Leao

The evening of the Italian Cup made the Rossoneri fans present at the 4-1 defeat by Milan against Cagliari wrinkle their eyes. There are many reasons to return home with a happy heart: the brace of a Luka Jovic increasingly protagonist with the Devil's shirt (5 goals in the last 7 games), the excellent performance of young people launched by Stefano Pioli: the 18 year old Jan-Carlo Simic he confirmed himself at the center of the defense, the attacking winger Chaka Traore scored his first professional goal, the midfield talent Kevin Zeroli he made his second appearance for the Rossoneri (after his debut in Milan-Sassuolo) and Alex Jimenz enchanted everyone on the left flank with a great all-round performance as a full-back (shame about that buyout clause in favor of Real Madrid which could take him away from Milanello in a few months…). And then there is Rafael Leao: the Rossoneri champion entered the last 20 minutes (together with a very good Pulisic) earning chants (already before the match) and applause from the crowd present at San Siro. The (few) (ungenerous) whistles at Milan-Sassuolo have been cancelled. Not only. Rafa also scored the goal to make it 4-1.

And speaking of Leao… Francisca Silva Grelmos was present in the stands.

Beautiful girl, eyes that hypnotize you and… according to gossip she would be the AC Milan striker's new flame. Who is? Little is known about her. She is a model, on her Instagram she has 70 thousand followers, including Rafael Leao. “The beautiful Francisca seems to have spent New Year's Eve, the first hours of 2024 in Italy, in a luxurious villa in Como, facing the lake”, writes the Daily Milan website. Love story in progress with Rafa or just gossip? “There is another clue: among the stories on Instagram that he also published a photo at the Meazza together with two of Rafa's friends, often tagged on social media by the Milan number 10“. And again. Some time ago, “Francisca had published a video with the Portuguese striker on her Tik Tok profile – writes Tuttosport – But that's not all as the two have been spotted several times out and about together in Milan while shopping.”







