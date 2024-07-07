Pine of Anjou he left us a few hours ago, but he certainly left behind a great love not only towards his fans, but also and above all for his loved ones. The man had a beautiful relationship with his son Francesco and also with his wife Maria Teresa.

The D’Angiò family

Here’s what we found out about them.

Farewell to Pino D’Angiò: his name will always remain alive in music lovers

After a long life full of successes and rich in inspirations, the Italian singer-songwriter passed away at the age of 71 Pine of AnjouThe man suffered from several health problems and a few months ago he had undergone several operations to try to restore the health of his lungs.

Pine of Anjou

One of the last times we saw one of his performances was during the last edition of the Sanremo Festival. The singer-songwriter had in fact taken part in the cover evening, when he performed his “But what an idea” in the company of the BKNR44.

That occasion had made him full of pride, as the young people sang his song at the top of their lungs and he had the last chance to prove himself and make himself loved by everyone. A great talent which we will surely remember for many years.

The artist’s private life: love for his wife and son

Before leaving all the fans who have always supported him, Pine of Anjou he had to say goodbye to the people who had the chance to be by his side through thick and thin day after day. Obviously we are referring to his wife Maria Teresa Rainis and to the son Francis.

Pino and Maria Teresa

Pino D’Angiò got married with Maria Teresa in 1979 and both became parents of Francis in 1991. At first everyone thought that Francesco would follow his father’s career, but this was not the case.

The boy has always been responsible for human resources at various companies and government institutions. This has not affected the relationship between him and his father, on the contrary. It has become stronger and stronger as time has passed. A beautiful I remember also the love that the artist felt towards his Maria Teresa, with whom he was married for about 48 years old. Pine tree He was truly proud of his family, calling his son better than himself and his wife a companion, lover, friend, caregiver and nurse who made his life better for almost half a century.