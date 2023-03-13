Who is Francesco Procopio, the comedian guest on Tonight everything is possible

Who is Francesco Procopio, the guest comedian on Tonight everything is possible, Stefano De Martino’s program broadcast on Rai 2? Francesco Procopio was born on May 23, 1969 in Naples. He’s an actor and comedian. He trained as a young man at the Neapolitan Comedy Theater, the same where Vincenzo Salemme was born. The theater is Francesco’s main occupation, who lives and dedicates himself mainly to this for thirty years, but his passion for the stage hasn’t prevented him from experimenting with other forms of acting as well.

Francesco has made a few film appearances alongside artists such as Biagio Izzo and Renato Carpentieri, whom he considers his artistic father. Among his most interesting works we can mention the appearance in the film A summer in the Caribbean (2009) by Carlo Vanzina, where he played the part of Antonio, We accept miracles by Alessandro Siani (2015) and Arrivano i Prof alongside Claudio Bisio (2018).

But it was on the small screen that his greatest satisfactions arrived: he was chosen to portray Dr. Anceschi in L’Allieva and Sergio Massaro in Un posto al sole, two of the most popular Italian dramas. Private life? We do not know if Francesco Procopia has a girlfriend or wife and if he has children.