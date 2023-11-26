The name of Francesco Camarda has remained in history. The Italian striker became the youngest player in history to play in a match in the A series when entering the substitution at minute 83 with the AC Milanin their duel on Matchday 13 against the Fiorentina in it Giusseppe Meazza.
With scarcely 15 years, 8 months and 15 days, the one born in Milan has already left his name for the history books. With this he left behind the record that belonged to Wisdom Ameywho debuted in the A series with Bologna at 15 years and 274 days. In fact, within the five most important football leagues in Europe, the attacker is also the youngest footballer to play in the First Division.
Since childhood, the Rossoneri footballer entered the club’s academy with the GDS Afforese. At the beginning they placed him as a defender, but seeing him continually dribble past rival teams and score, he was advanced to play as ‘9’. He continually stood out for being a scorer, as he scored 22 goals in 24 games with the under-15 team, debuting with a hat-trick and later winning the Shield of the category. Therefore, he was also part of the U-15 and U-16 national team. Italy.
Later he continued to attract the attention of the international media because he scored 485 goals in only 89 duels with the Rossonera youth team. At 14 years old he debuted with the under-19 team. In his debut in the Primavera championship he managed to score a goal, which made him the first footballer in his category to do so in that division. Thanks to his qualities and good timing, he was called to join the youth team that competes in the Champions League in which he also set a mark, after seeing action against the Newcastle and score.
Even though he is classified as a promise of Italian football, the Milanese does not have a professional contract due to his age, since in the Old Continent they must be at least 16 years old to sign their first contract. It will be in a few months when they can carry out the link.
In an interview with Radio Firenze Violathe former technician Milan, Ariedo Braidaexpressed himself this way about the young man Camarda: “My way of seeing football is clear: age doesn’t matter, only quality matters. If someone is good, he should play even at 16 years old. Sometimes players need a path, others are prepared from a very young age. If the coach believes that he is good, he should play, age, I repeat, does not matter. Even the opposite: Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores with a 40-year-old goalkeeper. Juventus lets very young players play. It is also another problem: too many foreigners play and our national team suffers for it.”.
Despite his age, the Diavolo youth player is already 1.82 meters tall, something he takes advantage of to defeat his opponents. Some compare it to Norwegian Erling Haalandbut the forward grew up admiring the Brazilian Kakaalthough now he focuses on Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovicwith whom he shares an explosive physique and his taste for martial arts, since he practiced kickboxing since he was little.
