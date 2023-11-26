‼️ HISTORICAL RECORD ‼️ Francesco Camarda (15 years and 260 days) today becomes the youngest player in the ENTIRE history of Serie A, surpassing Wisdom Amey who debuted with Bologna at 15 years and 274 days. With Camarda there are now NINE players who have debuted in Serie A… pic.twitter.com/6YxI0UPSNj — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 25, 2023

Since childhood, the Rossoneri footballer entered the club’s academy with the GDS Afforese. At the beginning they placed him as a defender, but seeing him continually dribble past rival teams and score, he was advanced to play as ‘9’. He continually stood out for being a scorer, as he scored 22 goals in 24 games with the under-15 team, debuting with a hat-trick and later winning the Shield of the category. Therefore, he was also part of the U-15 and U-16 national team. Italy.

Even though he is classified as a promise of Italian football, the Milanese does not have a professional contract due to his age, since in the Old Continent they must be at least 16 years old to sign their first contract. It will be in a few months when they can carry out the link.

💥⚽️ Then he continued his growth in the Milan youth team and the Italian media says that he scored 485 goals in 89 games!!! with the ‘rossoneri’ affiliates. An average of 5.44 goals per game. Of course, it must be clarified that all the goals are not in Soccer-11. pic.twitter.com/LqOR22nrJg — Jose Rodríguez (@JosRodriguez37) November 24, 2023

Despite his age, the Diavolo youth player is already 1.82 meters tall, something he takes advantage of to defeat his opponents. Some compare it to Norwegian Erling Haalandbut the forward grew up admiring the Brazilian Kakaalthough now he focuses on Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovicwith whom he shares an explosive physique and his taste for martial arts, since he practiced kickboxing since he was little.