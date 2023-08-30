Who was Francesca Quaglia, the 28-year-old hit by a truck while on her bike and what could happen now

He was called Francesca Quaglia and unfortunately on the morning of Tuesday 29 August, she was hit by a truck while she was riding her bike. The doctors who intervened tried to do everything possible, but in the end the young woman breathed her last.

His condition immediately appeared a lot serioussince after the heavy vehicle dragged her for several meters, she reported the traumas they have led to his death.

The accident occurred late yesterday morning, Tuesday 29 August. Precisely in the Porta Romana area in Milan. The young woman was on her bike and was probably headed right to Work.

When suddenly, the heavy vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light, has it hooked. From a witness account a Fanpage.itthe girl to report her presence to the driver, has knocked several times at his door.

However, the man didn’t realize it. That’s why, after holding her close to him, he has her dragged about 10 meters. When suddenly, he realized that something was wrong.

Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary, who soon intervened. For the 28-year-old, however, they failed to do anything, except to note her heartbreaking death.

Who was Francesca Quaglia

Francesca was actually from Bologna, but had been living in Milan for many years now. She had graduated from the address of languages ​​and literature at the Ca’ Foscati University of Venice. In 2017 she was able to find work at Chamber of Commerce Italian, for Sweden in Stockholm.

He also had the role of translator and teacher of Italian. For this she said she was happy with his life. Recently she had found work as a translator for the magazine Mulieris Magazine.

She was probably on her way to work that morning when the truck hit her. Almost certainly the man driving the vehicle will come investigated for the crime of traffic offense and will be carried out the autopsy on the girl’s body.