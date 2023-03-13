Who is Francesca Manzini, the presenter of Striscia la Notizia alongside Gerry Scotti

Who is Francesca Manzini, the presenter of Striscia la Notizia alongside Gerry Scotti? Francesca was born in Rome on August 10, 1990. She is the daughter of the manager of Lazio, Maurizio. You have worked in radio (RDS), starred in Carlo Verdone’s film “Benedetta follia” and participated in Amici Celebreties. But that’s not all: the girl, now 30, has worked her way up: “I’ve done a lot – she told the weekly Oggi-. I sang in beer halls for 30 euros a night, then for three years I was an entertainer in tourist villages. I faced many, many doors” but “suffering was a stimulus for me”.

During these years Francesca Manzini has specialized in imitations. In particular of Maria De Filippi, Mara Venier, Asia Argento and Simona Ventura. Her passion for imitations was born when she was 15 years old. The “first victim”? French singer Sylvie Vartan.

The girl then has a plan B: an expert in financial mediation, in the past she collaborated with an internationally renowned law firm. In short, if she does not go well with the TV…

Who is Maurizio Manzini, Francesca’s father

Private life, illness and boyfriend

Francesca Manzini did not hide a “not easy” childhood due to the lack of affection in the family and the eating disorders she had during her adolescence. “I’ve been sick for years – she said – first anorexia, then bulimia. I came to weigh 47 kg and I never got out of bed”.

“I let myself go and then I helped myself, because I was alone, I had no one: I was a vagabond, I met ugly people and I almost reached the abyss, then the survival instinct wakes you up”, she told Verissimo . ”Have I thought of an extreme gesture? It can happen. I’ve always reinvented myself, I’ve been reborn by myself. I suffered mourning, even the mourning of a living person, my father. He’s always seen me as a failure, but he doesn’t hate it.”

“Without pain I wouldn’t have understood many things, I wouldn’t be where I am now – he added -. Without these tough times I could not have been as I am now. The relationship with my body today? I like myself, I love myself, I find myself beautiful. And I invite all women to feel this way. When you see yourself beautiful your body shines,” she said.

Finally on her private life Francesca Manzini revealed that she was engaged: “I am engaged to Belén. I call him that because he is Italian-Argentinian, his name is Juan, he has great patience. It’s not easy to find a man who believes in you and he tells you “break everything”. I have it”.

Social

Francesca is very active on social media. In particular Instagram (his profile here) where he posts several shots, stories and videos about his private and working life. He also “owns” a YouTube channel (there he is) not used much now the great adventure in Striscia la Notizia has begun.