Real Madrid is close to signing Fran García, Rayo Vallecano’s left-back who is having a sensational campaign and is of interest to several big clubs in Europe. The rayista player is 23 years old and was trained in the academy of the white team, until in 2021 he signed for the team from the Vallecas neighborhood. However, Real Madrid saved a trial option to recover it and now they would be willing to do it but to make a profit.
The option is 5 million euros, and the player would continue on loan to Rayo until the end of the season, when Real Madrid would look for another destination for him and could sell him for more than 10 million euros, obtaining a great financial return.
Fran García was born in Ciudad Real and made his debut in 2018 for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey against UD Melilla, also giving an assist to Isco. He has now played 18 LaLiga games with Rayo Vallecano and is being one of the best left-backs in the championship this season. Real Madrid’s decision has been made and will take place in the next few hours. Meanwhile, the board will not make any other decision until the end of the season, since they do not rule out the player joining the white squad due to the lack of troops on the left side.
The offers that Rayo has received so far have been from the Premier and the Bundesliga, so the player raised in Valdebevas will not lack destinations at the end of this season.
