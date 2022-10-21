Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

Liz Truss is stepping down as Prime Minister. In Great Britain, the competition for her successor is on. The news ticker.

+++ 2.55 p.m.: Reading the mentions of other UK politicians by name, there are two clear favorites to succeed Liz Truss: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. More and more parliamentarians speak out for one or the other. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. Accordingly, Will Walden, a former advisor to Johnson, confirmed that he was on his way home from vacation and would “perceive the noises around him”. It is not yet known whether he would be willing to run again.

Liz Truss resigns – this is how the search for a successor works

+++ 2.10 p.m.: After the resignation of Liz Truss, a protracted power struggle over the successor should be avoided. In the summer, after Boris Johnson’s resignation, the Conservatives had long argued about a new leadership. This time, the Tories appear to have agreed on an expedited process.

A maximum of three candidates can stand for election. Each candidate must be supported by at least 100 MPs. This was announced by Tory MP Graham Brady. Nominations must be submitted by Monday, 2 p.m. As there are only 357 Conservative MPs in the British House of Commons, a maximum of three people can be nominated. If MPs cannot agree on any of these three candidates, they must select two. These two then compete against each other in a runoff among all 170,000 party members. Before that, however, the members should determine their favorites in a kind of direction selection. This should be done by Monday evening, 9 p.m. The loser then has the opportunity to withdraw the candidacy.

The Sun believes Boris Johnson will return to the premiership following Liz Truss’ resignation. © DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Liz Truss: Dispute over successor – Boris Johnson divides the Tories

+++11.55 a.m.: Boris Johnson hadn’t even announced his candidacy before his name sparked controversy among the Tories. For MPs like Crispin Blunt, the former Prime Minister is not the right man to restore the party’s image. The conservative politician told the broadcaster Sky News. His parliamentary colleague Roger Gale even announced that he would resign from the party should Johnson return.

On the other side is the group of supporters of Johnson. These include former Minister of Education Nadine Dorries. She described the ex-head of government as a “winner”.

Liz Truss resigns – Moscow speaks of “catastrophic illiteracy” in Great Britain

First report from Friday, October 21: London – With a record Liz Truss says goodbye to the office of Prime Minister. 45 days – by far the shortest tenure at 10 Downing Street.

While our Western colleagues politely hold back with reactions and comments on the government chaos in Great Britain, that seems like a godsend for politicians Russia to be. Marija Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, wrote of a “catastrophic illiteracy” in the short message service Telegram. “Britain has never seen such disgrace from a female Prime Minister.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled talks he once had with Liz Truss Moscow have led, shortly before the beginning of the Ukraine war. They were like conversations “between deaf and mute people”. Truss confused two regions of Russia with areas in Ukraine and otherwise showed little specialist knowledge of the relationship between the two countries. The news portal reports Moscow Times.

Liz Truss resigns: Here’s how the successor is settled

While the Kremlin is gloating over the end of the British government, London is already working on Liz Truss’s successor. This time, too, the conservative party base should decide. This was announced by the head of the responsible faction committee. The decision should be made much faster this time than last time. Until the end of next week.

The nomination should be completed by Monday next week. The parliamentary group then votes until only two Tories remain. By Friday (October 28) at the latest, all party members should then use an online survey to determine who will succeed Liz Truss.

Liz Truss resigns: who could take over her legacy

Ex-finance ministers are traded the highest Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, current Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs. In the last internal party vote, they came in second and third behind Truss. One possibility is that they have some kind of tripartite alliance with the incumbent Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, who also stood as a candidate in the summer but is now said to have ruled out a bid for Downing Street.

In this scenario, Sunak would become the new Prime Minister and Mordaunt would move to the Foreign Office. Hunt would remain Secretary of the Treasury. In addition, Suella Braverman, ex-Home Secretary, could also try her luck. Last but not least, another protagonist comes into play from afar: Boris Johnson. The former prime minister is apparently also considering running for office again. This is reported unanimously by the British newspapers Times and telegraph.

Meanwhile, the calls for a new election in Great Britain are getting louder. The next regular parliamentary election is planned for 2024, the latest date is January 2025. Due to the miserable poll numbers of the Conservatives, an early ballot is very unlikely. And so again 0.3 percent of those entitled to vote will probably decide on the next government in Great Britain. (dil/dpa)