In Mexico Rodolfo Márquez has made the news againalso know as Fofo Marquez, after physically and unabashedly attacking a woman in a parking lot. The internet celebrity He showed his darker side by hitting a woman a series, after accusing her of a car crash. In the following note we tell you who this personality is and why she is recognized in cyberspace.

After becoming an internet viral for his constant and regrettable actions, many people in Mexico and the world has wondered who it is Fofo Marquez and why he is so popular among his followers.

Fofo Márquez: who is the influencer who hit a woman?

Fofo Marquez is a young internet celebrity, son of the owner of Total gas stations in Mexico, and claims to be an outstanding businessman at his young age. The 24-year-old has almost 4 million followers on his account. instagram and in TikTok exceeds one million fans. Likewise, on the short video platform, where he publishes his daily life, he has more than 9 million likes. However, despite his growth on social networks, he confessed not to dedicate himself to this.

Fofo Márquez shows his luxuries on social networks. Photo: TikTok / Fofo Márquez

Why is Fofo Márquez famous on the internet?

This personality has been characterized by sharing his daily experiences and showing the ostentatious luxuries he has. Fofo Marquez He usually uploads content in which he is seen driving luxury cars, enjoying clubs with friends and spending millions of pesos on fun outings. On the other hand, this character also shows that he is always accompanied by women in his videos.

Fofo Márquez: all the influencer's controversies

The action of hitting a woman has generated a lot of outrage on the internet; However, it is necessary to mention that this is not the first time that Fofo Marquez is involved in a controversy. The influencer too caused unrest in 2022 when a bridge in Guadalajara closedprecisely in Jalisco, to record a video for TikTokwhich led to an investigation and punishment by the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office.

In addition, Karely Ruiz He also had a controversy with Fofo Marquez when she accused him of leaving a club without paying the bill. The OnlyFans celebrity assured that he was not a millionaire, as he commented. “The one who lives on controversies is you, that's why you no longer know what to invent. “This is a hobby for me, unlike you, you contradict yourself,” Márquez said to refute what the model said.

Finally, official information is awaited from the authorities after the recent attack on a woman to know what will happen to Fofo Marquez. The celebrity was captured by the local police and placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor's Office.

Fofo Márquez changed his Instagram settings

Fofo Marquez He acted quickly and put his account instagram in private mode to avoid comments on his profile after hitting a woman in a local parking lot. So far she has not said anything about the event.

