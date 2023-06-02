Peru is full of musical talents and one of them is pilena flowera folk artist, whose name was raised again after, in “JB en ATV”, the comedian Cucumber will sing one of his most popular songs in part of a humorous sequence. However, he is not a figure that is just making his way in the musical environment, since he has extensive experience in his field. In this note, we tell you a little more about the talented interpreter of heartbreaking songs.

Who is Flor Pileña?

Haydee Elva Quispe Solis, better known as Flor Pileña, is a singer with an already established name in the world of folklore: she has 41 years of artistic life. So much so that, in 2019, the interpreter born in San Pedro de Pilas, Yauyos, received recognition from the Congress of the Republic together with exponents of the genre, such as Amanda Portales, for her work as a composer and singer-songwriter.

She dreamed of being a Physical Education teacher, in addition, she worked as a home helper, studied at night and sang in schools. Some time later, she met Héctor Ramos, a harpist who would become her husband. Both chose to work together and in their debut they were baptized as Flor Pileña y el ‘Ídolo Pileño’.

What song by Flor Pileña did Pepino sing on “JB en ATV”?

Cucumber is one of the new pulls of “JB on ATVs“and, in each sketch in which he participates, he surprises more than one. In one of the sequences of the Jorge Benavides program, a reggaeton concert was performed that went viral due to the technical failures it presented.

In this staging, Pepino played a DJ who tried to appease the public that was furious due to the constant interruptions of the ‘musical show’. At one point, the comedian occurs to sing “I am everything for you” by Flor Pileña and he managed to make the cast of the ‘JB’ space dance.

What songs does Flor Pileña have?