Redondo-Milan, the transfer market rumors about Fernando’s son Federico

Milan likes Redondo. No, we haven’t suddenly gone back in time toyear 2000 when Fernandounforgettable Argentine champion, landed in the Rossoneri from Real Madrid playing unfortunately (for all football lovers) few games due to injuries and physical problems.

The Devil is thinking of Federico, his son who reminds many of his dad. The boy is cheap, around 5 million, but the price could rise shortly and acquiring him today could be a gold deal.

Who is Federico Redondo, a midfielder born in the career that Milan likes

Federico Redondo plays for Argentinos Juniors the team that also launched Fernando into great football (then moved to Tenerife before Real Madrid) and is a midfielder: able to play in front of the defense (but can also be central in the back if necessary).

Federico Redondo (photo Lapresse), Fernando's son is liked by Milan



Imporant physique (1.88 cm tall), good feet and game vision: the son of art – born in Madrid on 18 January 2003 – made his debut in the first team on 12 July 2022, in the Primera División match won 2-1 by Argentino Juniors against Tigre.

In May 2023, Federico Redondo was called up by Javier Mascherano in the squad of the Argentina Under-20 national team for the World Cup. And coach Lionel Scaloni is thinking of him in the medium term to include him in the senior selection.

