Who is Federica Corsini, wife of the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano?

The affair involving the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and one of his alleged collaborators, Mary Rosaria Bocciadoes nothing but clog up the political and current affairs topics of the newspapers.

Unknown to most, Boccia has gained enormous visibility thanks to the case that has overwhelmed the media and Chigi Palace. Just look at his Instagram profile: on August 28, in fact, his followers were just over 27,000. Today, however, Wednesday September 4, less than a week later, they are 44.4 thousand.

But it is not only the two protagonists of the story that appear in the spotlight. The wife of the man also ends up (inevitably) in the middle of the “chaos” Minister Sangiulianoor the Rai journalist Federica Corsini. According to rumors, in fact, it was she who caused the media scandal to explode by forcing her husband to block Boccia’s contract, perhaps fearing (or even suspecting) that something tender had already developed between the two. According to Dagospia, in fact, it is hers to record the audio – in Boccia’s hands – in which he is asked to tear up the appointment as advisor of the collaborator close to the minister.

But who exactly is Federica Corsini, wife of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano? Born in 1969 in Nettuno, near Rome, Corsini graduated in Architecture at the Sapienza University of Rome. A few years later, despite being totally out of step with her academic education, she decided to leave her set squares and rulers in the drawer and pursue her true passion: journalism.

According to his own LinkedIn account, Corsini laid the foundation stone of his career in 1997 and, according to some sources, it was John Minoli – historical face of Rai and creator, among other things, of the fiction “A Place in the Sun” – to make her sign her first contract with public television. Thus, Corsini He made his debut working on a music program, consolidating his path towards professional journalism, later obtaining the title in 2006.

Over the years, she has worked not only in journalism but also in event organization, before moving on to hosting the Tgr Basilicata. Since 2017, Federica Corsini has held the role of deputy editor-in-chief of Rai Parliamenta position he still holds today. In his professional career, he has had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned colleagues such as Max Giletti And Mary Latella.

As for Federica Corsini’s love life, the journalist sealed her love with the current Minister of Culture in 2018, when Sangiuliano was still deputy director of Rai 1. At the time, in the role of best man, the senator of Go Italy Maurizio Gasparri.

However, despite their high public profile, the couple has always maintained strict privacy about their personal life, avoiding sharing intimate details on social media. Of course, with the case involving the husband and his alleged collaborator Mary Rosaria Boccia protagonists of the pages of newspapers throughout Italy, it will be difficult to maintain the same reserve as before.