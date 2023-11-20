Fátima Florez is known in Argentina for her ability to recreate the personality of public figures such as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner., Tini, Jennifer Lopez and Marilyn Monroe. But now she is also known for being the current partner of the elected president of that country, Javier Milei.

(Read also: Elections 2023: Elon Musk published a message after Javier Milei’s victory).

After a difficult separation with her ex-partner, comedian Norberto Marcos, after 22 years together, the versatile actress was single and was focused on her next theatrical proposals. But Fátima joined Javier Milei’s universe some time ago after meeting on a famous television show and they have a relationship.

“We are just like each other,” the comedian commented, smiling, during the couple’s visit to Mirtha Legrand’s historic talk show.a true television event, because it was the first time they spoke publicly about themselves and on the same program in which they met.

Who is Fatima Florez?

Fátima is the daughter of an architect, Oscar. And her mother, Marta Pinto, is a geography teacher.

The Florez family, which also includes a sister two years older, Agustina, lived in Olivos, in a 20-story building one block from the presidential villa. From the terrace they saw the intense movement of the residence. With helicopters that brought and took away presidents.



(Keep reading: Javier Milei’s victory: what comes next for Argentina and the continent?).

Fátima, who was then called María Eugenia, played hockey and had a club life. At school she was a diligent girl with glasses, who sat in the first benches and did not attract attention.

However, that invisibility disappeared when I imitated Norma Kaufman, a stern teacher who wore gloves to write on the blackboard because she was allergic to chalk.

Fátima first copied his gestures in front of the mirror and then took her dramatization to the family nucleus and her friends at school. It was the first time she detected the gift that would make her famous, loved and popular.

Fátima Florez and her partner, Javier Milei

Fátima became an actress, dancer and comedian and She is famous for her imitation of former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015).

Milei and the actress met in December 2022 on Mirtha Legrand’s program and they began their relationship a few months later, as confirmed, when she had already separated from her previous partner.

Florez and Milei made their relationship public last August and, since then, there have been no shortage of rumors about whether it is a setup, Well, the confirmation of their romance occurred just 15 days before the first presidential round on October 22.

Furthermore, Milei is only known to have a relationship at 47 or 48 years old. On the contrary, her “little four-legged children”, as she calls them, are known: her four mastiff dogs, clones of her deceased first pet and emotional totem, Conan.

(We recommend: Javier Milei: the critical situation of the economy, its main challenge in Argentina).

Although at the close of the October campaign she played a prominent role, greeting the crowd with an affected gesture that referred to that of Eva Perón ‘Evita’, Fátima He later kept a discreet background to the point that Milei was questioned about the relationship in one of his last interviews.

The actress and impersonator accompanied him at the close of the campaign, but never in the debates or at any event before winning the presidency, giving rise to more speculation.

“Fatima is there, she is next to my sister. There are my praetorians. See if (everything) is okay, I can’t stand talking about politics,” stated the then candidate and, as of December 10, the next Argentine president, confirming the continuity of their relationship.

What role will Fatima play in the government?

This Monday, in the program Esta Mañana, on Radio Rivadavia, the president-elect Javier Milei explained how his cabinet would be made up and the role that his partner Fátima will play.

“The question is going to seem a little frivolous, but we saw Fátima happy in the bunker, she is an artistic figure, she has a signed season of work. “Is she going to fulfill the role of first lady or is she simply going to accompany him as a couple?” journalist Maite Peñoñori, the program’s Entertainment columnist, asked him.

Milei was forceful with his response: “Our position is that work is done, that wealth is generated from the private sector,” he explained.

After giving that concept, he continued: “Let’s put it on different levels: Fátima is a brilliant woman, beyond the sentimental bond with her, It is successful by serving others with better quality goods, at a good price, where you pay and get two hours of joy. That is the value she brings,” he explained.

Milei added that The actress will continue to be linked to her work commitments, despite the fact that he was appointed president: “I don’t see why I should be so selfish to deprive Argentines of seeing a spectacle of such magnitude as that of Fátima, on the one hand.”

And followed: “Furthermore, she forged her artistic career with a lot of work, so she must continue with her career, it is what she decided for her life.”

With several offers to headline theatrical works in the summer, Fátima is one of the artists with the most impact on the scene and due to her bombastic figure, spectators usually sell out the available tickets to see her role as a comedian.

The journalist also asked the politician Milei if he lived with Fátima and if the famous woman will move in with him in the presidential Quinta de Olivos: “We are dating for the moment,” he answered bluntly, when mentioning the budding relationship he has with the renowned imitator.

*With LA NACIÓN/ARGENTINA (GDA) AND EFE