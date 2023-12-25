Fat Leonard, proven artist of deception, fell into a trap this week. The Venezuelan authorities made him think that his freedom was close, and the former military contractor, protagonist of one of the biggest corruption scandals in the history of the US Navy, let his mother know. They were going to release him and he would soon be with her, he told her.

His jailers made him believe this lie to prevent him from challenging a high-voltage diplomatic and political decision: the exchange negotiated in secret for months between Venezuela and the United States that allowed Alex Saab, alleged front man of President Nicolás Maduro, to return to Caracas as a hero. .

Leonard Glenn Francis was part of the package that Washington demanded in exchange for Saab. The rest of the commitments included the expatriation of 10 US citizens, six of whom were “unjustly detained” in the Latin American country, according to the Joe Biden Administration; the release of 21 Venezuelan opponents of the Chavista regime and the revocation of three arrest warrants against as many dissidents.

Known in the luxury hotels of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong as Fat Leonard, El Gordo Leonard, for his enormous figure (1.87 meters tall, he weighed more than 200 kilos), Francis realized that he had been deceived when it was too late. According to The Washington Post, who revealed juicy details of his extradition, believed that they were releasing him so he could undergo medical treatments, which were urgent for him. Also, that he would be free by the end of the year. Finally, he found himself on the islet of Canoan, belonging to the republic of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean Sea, whose Government is an ally of Venezuela. That's also where Saab was sent from Miami.

Such was the notoriety that this wealthy Malaysian citizen achieved for his criminal actions during the past decade, that the fact that Washington took his head in the exchange with Saab made many of the headlines in the American press; media headlines that defined Saab, who was extradited in 2021 from Cape Verde, on the northwest coast of Africa, as “a Venezuelan diplomat who had been accused of money laundering in Florida.” As a defense contractor, Leonard defrauded, according to the Prosecutor's Office, 35 million dollars (about 32 million euros) from the Seventh Fleet of the US Navy, deployed in the Pacific, between 2006 and 2013.

Bribes with money and luxury items

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

He was arrested that year in San Diego, where the US authorities lured him with another deception: they made him believe that some admirals were waiting for him with juicy deals to offer him. A hundred agents participated in that operation. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing “tons of officials,” and to conspiring to commit bribery and to defraud the United States. He tried to take about 600 members of the navy with him. More than 30 pleaded guilty to those crimes. Five sailors were court-martialed, seven admirals were censured, and the investigation determined that dozens of officers had violated the law.

In 2022, Leonard escaped house arrest in San Diego, where he was allowed to live under surveillance while he waited to serve a 25-year prison sentence. To escape, he broke the anklet with which they had geolocated him. He traveled first to Mexico and passed through Cuba. Two weeks later, he was detained at the Caracas airport, when he was about to take a flight to Russia, the country in which he had requested asylum. As diplomatic relations between Washington and Caracas are interrupted, US authorities were unable to process his extradition.

According to the sentence, at the time when Fat Leonard, 59, dedicated himself to the high life of crime, he bribed cash (at least half a million dollars), prostitutes, trips and gifts such as “expensive boxes of Cuban cigars and Spanish piglets” to around thirty Navy officials to help him in his fraudulent operations, which cost the Navy tens of millions of dollars.

At the head of his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, he obtained contracts by presenting projects with budgets so low that they were unrealistic, but which achieved their objective: nullifying his competitors in the competitions. Then came more bribes to place false invoices that ended up increasing the money he received well above the price accepted at origin. In exchange for his gifts, he also obtained classified material on US ship and submarine movements, data on confidential contracts, and tips on ongoing police investigations. All that information was used for profit.

According to the investigative journalist of the post Craig Whitlock also “blatantly ordered his moles [en la Armada] to redirect aircraft carriers to ports it controlled in Southeast Asia so that it could more easily defraud the Navy for services such as fuel, tugboats, barges, food, water and sewage disposal.”

Last Thursday, Leonard was already in Miami, waiting to be sent back to San Diego. There he awaits him, almost nine years after pleading guilty, his sentence. But this time he will have to do it in the shadows, in a federal prison.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.