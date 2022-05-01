The dream of the 2003-born midfielder from Pinerolo, who grew up in the Juventus nursery, continues

Fabio Miretti is now going fast. In the last period the talented man who grew up in the Juventus nursery has collected both his debut in the first team in the Champions League against Malmoe and the one in Serie A with Salernitana (3 ‘played). But Max Allegri keeps his eyes on him. He follows him. He appreciates it: “He is a boy who knows football and is ready to be among the big players,” said the coach of him. So here is his first time as a starter against Venezia at the Miretti Stadium. He stuff to rub your eyes.

home made – The midfielder born in Pinerolo has the black and white colors tattooed on his heart: his family has always supported Juve. At the age of 8 he landed in the youth sector of the Vecchia Signora after his first football experiences with the shirts of Saluzzo and Cuneo. To start climbing it. He plays central midfielder, only to advance his position. In 2019-20 when he shows off in the Under 17 as an attacking midfielder: 16 goals and 6 assists in 17 games are a great booty. This season, however, he drags the Primavera coached by Andrea Bonatti in the Youth League up to the semifinal lost on penalties with Benfica. But Miretti also plays in the second team. And among the professionals as a midfielder he snatches 26 tokens, 3 goals and 4 assists. See also James Rodríguez: the thanks of the footballer he helped after a heart attack

to the continassa – In short, the technical qualities are all there. And his head too: he always works with commitment and sacrifice, showing himself more responsible for his age. Allegri notices everything and then makes him train permanently in the first team at Continassa. With McKennie and Locatelli out, Miretti can be valuable. And run fast. Even as a Juve owner. We bet …

