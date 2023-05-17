Who is Fabio Leoni, the husband of Rosanna Banfi guest on Today is another day: age, career, children, illness, years, work, father, mother, name

Fabio Leoni is the husband of Rosanna Banfi, the daughter of the great Lino, a guest on Today is another day. Film screenwriter, he also wrote the subjects of many fictions. So he too is part of the entertainment world. Fabio was very close to his wife Rosanna Banfi during her illness. In fact, she had to face breast cancer. The two have been married since 1992 and are not very fond of worldly life or gossip.

Speaking of the illness and her husband’s role, Rosanna Banfi declared: “He was very good because he gave me a lot of strength and was close to me in the most difficult moment where I was really ugly. He never pointed this out to me, I saw it in the mirror. The most important thing is that life went on as before even when we had to fight. What binds us is probably the fact that we pinch each other all the time. We are together 24 hours a day and it is not always easy”.

Lino Banfi’s daughter and her husband have two children: Virginia and Pietro, who are respectively 30 and 26 years old. The couple has been married since 1992 so the marriage between the two has lasted for over 30 years. On the occasion of the last anniversary Rosanna Banfi, stage name of Rosanna Zagaria, posted a very moving message on Instagram: “Between these two photos 30 years have passed … not in a flash but, fast enough to put two children in them, illnesses, joys, mourning, laughter, pain, fears, dogs, cats, moving house, successes and failures, life changes and so much more. Always together, best wishes Happy thirtieth anniversary!