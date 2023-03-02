After the departure of Azucena Calvay of The Rebels of the Cumbiait has already been announced who will be the new singer of the group. star feijoo will be Calvay’s replacement and will have its first presentation on March 1 in the district of San José, in Lambayeque. Some may not know who the new singer is, but for fans of the “rebels“, Feijoó is not a new name. Keep reading to know everything about her.

Who is Estrella Feijóo, the singer who has returned to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia?

star feijoo She is a singer and, if she is already known to the followers of The Rebels of Cumbiait is because she was already with the group during 2022. The artist accompanied the group during that year in dozens of concerts throughout Peru, until she retired in November.

“I have lived a very nice experience with the group. I have grown musically and with the desire to continue learning more every day. On this occasion I say goodbye to the group and thank each one of you, the general public, for the love you have given me”, were his words then. However, star feijoo continued in music. After the Rebels, the singer became part of They are from the Dukeanother cumbia band.

Now, the singer has returned to The rebels of cumbia. The group has highlighted that Feijoó is the original voice of the mix “Dejar de amarte”, and already has its first presentation on March 1 in Lambayeque.

What did Azucena Calvay say in her release statement from Rebeldes de la cumbia?

Azucena Calvay He explained the reason why he decided to retire from the well-known group Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia. According to the Chiclayo singer, she wants to dedicate her time to her professional studies in medicine. However, she added that she will not give up her passion for music.

“For me I will embark on the path of my professional training without leaving my passion, which is musicfor which I am determined to take on each challenge of this fascinating but not easy path of art”, she reported.