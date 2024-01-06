Brazil is one of the greatest cradles of soccer in the world. Creator and exporter of talent such as Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Neymar and more currently, the Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius JR or the last two signings of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Endrick and Vitor Roque. Despite all this, the machinery does not stop and there is already talk of the new emerging star on the Brazilian scene and it is none other than Estevão Willian or as many know him lately 'Messinho'.
Throughout this article we will see who this new player is that they talk so much about and why teams like PSG have already made offers of up to 40 million euros that Palmeiras itself has rejected. The player, who is still in the youth team of both his club and the Canarinha, has aroused sensations, and even as we see on the cover, he already knows what it is to celebrate titles and feel like a winner.
Who is Estevão Willian?
Estêvão Willian Almeida de Oliveira Gonçalves, born in Franca (Brazil), on April 24, 2007, is the new star of Palmerias now that Endrick has gone to Real Madrid. The club acquired his services for the quarry in 2021 at the young age of 14 after being a true revolution from a very early age.
At the age of 10, Estevão had already signed his first contract with Nike, becoming the youngest Brazilian player in history, surpassing Rodrygo. And since his arrival at the club, he has not left anyone indifferent, winning 4 tournaments in 2022 alone, being one of the most important players in each match.
Why do they call him Messinho?
Although Estevão is famous for what he does, it is not so much because of his name, but because of his nickname, how people really know him and that is that, from an early age, he was greatly compared to the Argentine star and that is why everyone called him Messinho. As he himself said in an interview for Sports world“I prefer to be called Estevao Willian because it is my name. The nickname came about because I really like Messi. He's someone I've been inspired by and tried to look at what he did.”
But since he has been associated with FC Barcelona, that he is left-footed, has the ability to play on both wings and that he brings together the name of two of the greatest stars of the Barça club, such as Ronaldinho and Messi, it has become difficult not to relate him to that name and even get excited about the player's arrival.
What position do you play and for what team?
Briefly reviewing his career, the young Brazilian has gone through the Cruceiro youth academy, which he entered in 2017 at the age of 10 and 4 years later he was already heading to Palmeiras to win the trophies mentioned above, and even He has debuted in the lower categories of the national team as he himself shows us on his social networks.
Messinho, as a good successor to Endrick or to be able to receive praise by way of comparison with players of Messi's stature, is a winger, preferably on the right to be able to play with a changed leg, but with evident enough quality to play on the left and it is almost Any top position would work for him, in the same year 2022 he was able to score 23 goals in 34 games at the young age of 15. In fact, in interviews with him he said that he even prefers to play more floating in the middle near the area, so he can turn to either side without problem and attack the goal more easily.
Will he come to FC Barcelona?
He has always said that it is a dream he has to play dressed in the Blaugrana, that his idols have been Messi, Neymar and Suárez, and he has even spoken in interviews about how lucky his compatriot Vitor Roque has been to sign for the Catalan club. or his desire to share a team with Lamine Yamal, whom he says he has seen matches with.
On numerous occasions he has been asked about the general stir he causes and the offers from PSG among other clubs, but he always answers that he is now focused on growing as a person and player and that beyond the dream of being able to play in Barcelona, His priority is to be better day by day. Among club rumors, it is said that he may do the same as with Endrick and raise his clause to 50 million before signing in order to get the maximum possible return.
#Estevão #Willian #39Messinho39 #Barcelona #didn39t #Brazilian #pearl
Leave a Reply