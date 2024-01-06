Throughout this article we will see who this new player is that they talk so much about and why teams like PSG have already made offers of up to 40 million euros that Palmeiras itself has rejected. The player, who is still in the youth team of both his club and the Canarinha, has aroused sensations, and even as we see on the cover, he already knows what it is to celebrate titles and feel like a winner.

At the age of 10, Estevão had already signed his first contract with Nike, becoming the youngest Brazilian player in history, surpassing Rodrygo. And since his arrival at the club, he has not left anyone indifferent, winning 4 tournaments in 2022 alone, being one of the most important players in each match.

But since he has been associated with FC Barcelona, ​​that he is left-footed, has the ability to play on both wings and that he brings together the name of two of the greatest stars of the Barça club, such as Ronaldinho and Messi, it has become difficult not to relate him to that name and even get excited about the player's arrival.

Messinho, as a good successor to Endrick or to be able to receive praise by way of comparison with players of Messi's stature, is a winger, preferably on the right to be able to play with a changed leg, but with evident enough quality to play on the left and it is almost Any top position would work for him, in the same year 2022 he was able to score 23 goals in 34 games at the young age of 15. In fact, in interviews with him he said that he even prefers to play more floating in the middle near the area, so he can turn to either side without problem and attack the goal more easily.