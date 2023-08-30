‘Who is Erin Carter?’ she is the new miniseries which leads the top 10 of Netflix and has enchanted more than one with its plot. With only 7 episodes, this production of the streaming giant can be seen in less than 7 hours and the excitement of its episodes has left its fans wanting to see more adventures of the protagonist, so they want to know if the british series will have a continuation what‘Who is Erin Carter?’ will it have a second season?

‘Who is Erin Carter?’ Will it have a second season on Netflix?

Evin Ahmad stars in ‘Who is Erin Carter?’. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Despite his great success in a short time, Netflix has not confirmed whether ‘Who is Erin Carter?’ will have a second season. However, as it is a miniseries, its same category could give indications that a new installment would not be possible.

When was ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ released? on netflix?

‘Who is Erin Carter?’ premiered on thursday august 24on the streaming platform Netflix. This release has amazed many viewers by experiencing a dizzying rise in the ranking of the most popular productions.

Who are the main actors of ‘Who is Erin Carter?’

Evin Ahmed as Erin Carter

Sean Teale as Jordi

Denise Gough as Lena

Douglas Henshall as Daniel Lang

Indicates Watson as Harper

Pep Ambros as Emilio

Susannah Fielding as Olivia

Charlotte Vega as Penelope

‘Who is Erin Carter?’ Is it based on a book or a true story?

The answer is no. The miniseries ‘Who is Erin Carter?’ It is not based on real events or on any book, it is entirely a fictional story created by Jack Lothian.

