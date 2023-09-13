There are series that surprise for their quality or lack thereof, in the case of “Who is Erin Carter?” does so because of the number of fights, beatings or torture shown throughout its seven episodes. Proven: Erin Carter is a weapon of mass destruction. Already in the first chapter there is a suggestion of what is to come: Erin Carter and her disturbing pre-teen daughter are in a supermarket. Unexpectedly, some robbers appear ready for anything. Erin confronts them and after a tough fight kills one of them, becoming a local heroine, by the way, the local thing is Barcelona, ​​the epicenter of the filming with sporadic getaways to Terrassa and Sitges to the satisfaction of the media, also local, so inclined to home-grown jingoism.

From there, the previous life of the now substitute teacher at an expensive school will be revealed, which, of course, has nothing to do with the current one; a revelation directly proportional to the number of beatings he gives and receives, although in truth it must be noted that they are extraordinarily filmed by its three directors: Bill Eagles, Ashley Way and Savina Dellicour, capable of spreading the pain to the spectators without gloating. in the offal, even with a certain elegance. The plot of the British-American co-production shown by Netflix adapts to the predictable: mafias, unfortunately based in Barcelona to the disquiet of the organizers of the Diada; police officers, corrupt, naturally; special bodies that owe so much to Ian Fleming; conflictive teenager, and husband in Babia, that is, nothing that suggests a special imagination or that deviates from what is traditionally established. Talent and entertainment leave it for beatings.

