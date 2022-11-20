The Ecuadorian Enner Valencia became the author of the first goal of the Qatar World Cup 2022 by scoring against the host country, with a penalty that he himself had provoked, this Sunday at the Al stadium Bayt of Al Khor.

the captain of Ecuador, deprived a few minutes before a goal due to an inconspicuous offside, he was brought down in the area by the Qatari goalkeeper, before scoring from a penalty (minute 16).

(World Cup Qatar 2022: first goal, Enner Valencia; Ecuador, video)

The first scorer of the 2018 World Cup in Russia it had been the Russian Yuri Gazinsky in his team’s 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.

Is a predator

Valencia scored the second goal and thus became the top scorer in the World Cup in Qatar.

Valencia was born in San Lorenzo, Ecuador, on November 4, 1989. He is a striker and the star of Fenerbahçe SK in the Turkish Super League.

The player has defended the shirts of the Emelec from his country, Pachucha and Tigres from Mexico. He went through English football, when he was part of Everton and West Ham. He has scored 139 goals in 492 games.

He has been four times in the Copa América. He did it in 2015, in the Centennial, in 2019 and 2021. He played 14 games and scored five goals.

He arrived at Emelec in great need, since his family was not in a good economic condition. He slept in tenement houses and in lodgings of the The club’s George Capwell Stadium.

Police issued an arrest warrant for him for failing to pay alimony in October 2016.

Her sister was held by a gang, but 10 days later she was released, in one of the saddest and most worrying moments for her family.

Today, Valencia is the great figure of Ecuador, which after the victory over Qatar is close to the second phase of the World Cup.

The two goals this Sunday mean that he reached 71 with the national team in 37 games.

