Who is Enea Sala, the child protagonist of “Kidnapped” by Marco Bellocchio

Who is Enea Sala, the child protagonist of “Kidnapped” by Marco Bellocchio guest on Domenica In? The very young actor lives in San Damaso (Modena) with his mum and dad but a few days ago, at the age of just 8, he walked the Cannes red carpet. Little Enea Sala conquered everyone with his interpretation of little Edgardo Mortara in the film “Kidnapped” by Marco Bellocchio. It didn’t reach the golden palm, but it was a great satisfaction for the little actor and all the cast.

Enea is a child gifted with great spontaneity and perspicacity. And this is what Marco Bellocchio must have conquered, who chose him, after months and months of auditions between Bologna and Rome, as the child protagonist of the film “Kidnapped”. The Palme d’Or did not arrive but his was nonetheless among the most popular films on the Croisette, based on the true story of Edgardo Mortara, a Jewish child who in 1858 was taken away from his family to be raised as a Catholic in the custody of Pope Pius IX, an international case. Chosen by Looker apparently for his gaze. If you ask him what it’s like to work on set with one of the greatest directors in the world, he replies that it’s like having another grandfather.

Enea Sala during the months of filming of “Kidnapped”, as told by modenaindiretta.it, was on the set even ten or twelve hours a day and had to learn phrases in Hebrew and Latin. Now, after the great experience in Cannes, you are back in the arms of your mother Chiara and your father Gianluca with the aim of continuing to study. Then what will be will be.