Who is Emma D’Aquino’s boyfriend, a guest on Today is another day

Who is Emma D’Aquino’s boyfriend, a guest on Today is another day? The journalist is not married and the details of her private life are not known. In a recent interview she declared that she was in love, but it is not known who her eventual partner is. Some rumors from Dagospia had suggested that her boyfriend in the past was none other than her colleague Alberto Matano, however Emma denied it by declaring: “I’m not engaged to Alberto Matano as many think! We’ve been guests on TV together and we’ve shared the office for years, but we’re just friends”.

A few years ago, the journalist – always very private – declared that she was engaged and in love. However, these are not very recent revelations, so the situation could have changed in the meantime. On the other hand, from the social networks, nothing transpires other than the commitment and passion that the woman puts into her work.

Career

We’ve seen Emma D’Aquino’s “fiancé”, but what do we know about her? The journalist began her career working her way up among local broadcasters and radios, and then landed – in 1996 – in Porta a Porta led by Bruno Vespa. Here you Emma you have the opportunity to be the protagonist of the most important reports, such as the one on the attack on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001. In 2003 you moved to the editorial staff of TG1.

In 2015, the journalist took part in two entertainment programs on Rai 1 and in 2016, paired with her colleague Alberto Matano, she participated in Dancing with the stars as a columnist. In 2020, however, she returned to Sanremo, as co-host and in 2021 she took part in one of the episodes of the Soliti Ignoti as a competitor. Her new professional experience started on 20 October 2022, when she made her debut at the helm of Amore Criminale on Rai 3: a format in which she was engaged every week in telling – with scenic reconstructions and original videos – stories of women victims of feminicide.