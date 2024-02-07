Emily Willis, a young 25-year-old actress, has been working in adult films since 2017. Since then, Willis has stood out in several American productions, making her a rising star. Additionally, the performer has collaborated with brands such as Reality Kings, evil angel and more. However, the artist's state of health is worrying, since, since Sunday, February 4, 2024, she has been hospitalized for an overdose.

This situation of Emily Willis, is a cause of concern for her fans, who hope to see her again in some production. Furthermore, the actress has been able to captivate her audience, and among her followers she has famous Hollywood stars. In this note we tell you everything about Emily Willis.

Who is Emily Willis?

Emily Willis was born on December 29, 1998, in Argentina. She is an American pornographic actress and erotic model of Argentine descent.. Willis lived until he was 7 years old in Argentina. His mother, upon marrying an American for the second time, moved with Emily to St. George (Utah). Under the influence of his new stepfather, he adopted the doctrine of the Latter-day Saint Movement, a belief with which he grew up until he came of age.

After some time in San Diego, where she worked as a delivery girl and other temporary jobs, Emily met a man with whom she began a romantic relationship through the Tinder application. It was after meeting the owner of the Girls Do Porn website that she became interested in the adult film industry. In October 2017, at the age of 18, Emily Willis made her debut as a pornographic actress.

Why is Emily Willis hospitalized?

Emily Willis He is currently in the hospital after experiencing an overdose. According to TMZ reports, his condition is serious and doctors are doing everything possible to facilitate his recovery, although when he arrived at the medical center he showed no response. Willis was rushed to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, last Sunday after receiving an anonymous call requesting help and reporting a possible overdose. The actress remains in the intensive care unit of said medical center and the star's representatives have not provided further information on the matter.

What awards has Emily Willis won?

Emily has been awarded prestigious awards, such as the AVN, known as the 'Oscar of adult cinema', specifically as female artist of the year. Recently, she was taken to the hospital from a renowned celebrity rehab center in Malibu.

Emily Willis, a famous 25-year-old porn star. Photo: Emily Willis / Instagram

