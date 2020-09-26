Emilio bouza, spokesperson for the COVID group, has resigned just 48 hours after being appointed, just like has unveiled The Spanish. This doctor and professor, founder of the Spanish Society of Clinical Microbiology, was chosen by consensus between Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, and Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, Madrid councilor.

They intended to make it a kind of “Fernando Simón”, but Bouza has tendered his resignation only 48 hours after being selected for lead the “cooperation space” who created the Central Executive and the Community of Madrid after the meeting of Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government, and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, regional president.

As confirmed by some sources from the Ministry of Health to the aforementioned media, accepted the position to “transmit tranquility to the citizens”. The same information ensures that the decision has been made after checking the There are great discrepancies between Moncloa and Puerta del Sol when it comes to managing the second wave of the pandemic.

Just a meeting

Bouza has participated in a single meeting of the group, which was held last Thursday by Minister Illa, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias and the advisers Ignacio Aguado and Enrique Ruiz-Escudero. This appointment was used to make its official presentation.

The Spanish contacted Bouza, but he was silent and called for “Let the Community of Madrid provide the relevant information” about this decision, which has been taken irrevocably.

Great experience

One of the reasons to be elected consensus spokesperson was due to his profile away from politics. Her professional experience is remarkable: she has been Head of the Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases service of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón and Professor of the Faculty of Medicine from the Complutense University until he retired in September 2017. Then, he was appointed Emeritus Professor by the Rector’s Office of the Complutense University and Emeritus Care by the Government of the Community of Madrid.