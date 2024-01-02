Who is Emanuele Pozzolo, FdI deputy no vaccines who could lose his party card

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy Emanuele Pozzolo in these hours it is at the center of controversy over the case of the wounding of a person, which occurred due to a gunshot fired from the gun owned by the politician, during New Year's Eveat a party in the Biella area where undersecretary Andrea was also present Delmastro (who was not there at the time of the accident).

READ ALSO: Pozzolo does not respond. FdI embarrassment. “If stunt, suspended from the group”

Who is Emanuele Pozzolo, the deputy gunslinger of FdI

Pozzolo, nicknamed “Manny”, he was born in Vercelli, he is 38 years old (born 1985) and is a legal consultant. He is married with three children. It was in his city of origin that he began his political career before being elected to Parliament. A law graduate, however, he has only been on the patrol of FdI deputies since the last elections: the Piedmontese Guido Crosetto, powerful right-hand man of the leader Giorgia Meloni, had given his name approval in the list of candidates for Montecitorio. He is the only representative of the province of Vercelli in Parliament: “I will be the hinge for all the mayors of the area”, he declared triumphantly after the election.

Now the shot at the party could make him lose his membership card for Giorgia Meloni's party. And it wouldn't be the first penalty to be paid in his political experience. Last year Pozzolo was due resign as councilor after having defined the journalist as a “provocateur”. Gad Lernerinvited as the official speaker of the April 25th celebrations in Vercelli. During the pandemic, he stood out for his openly No vax and No green pass position. “What authorizes – he wrote in 2021 – the pseudo-scientific arrogance of those who put human beings on the index who do not intend to undergo a health treatment, which is also of an experimental nature and which unfortunately records cases of serious adverse reactions, if not even physical death, which should immunize against a virus but which, in reality, is at most comparable to a more or less effective preventive treatment?”.

Already in 2019 he had caused discussion with his post on Facebook in which he wrote “here is the Italy of parasites” in controversy with the citizen's income, without noting that the recipient of his comment was a disabled, transplanted citizen. But it's not over, Pozzolo he had found a way to get himself accused of sexist discrimination precisely on Women's Day: again on social media he had published a meme accompanied by the writing “Best wishes to all females – Smile to survive” (smile to survive, ed) with the photo showing a car gone off the road and the writing “8 March Women's Fiesta”.

And the FdI deputy with the gun had also left a comment on Facebook that seemed to prophesy his New Year's Eve misadventure 2024. It was 2015, on the occasion of the massacre in Oregon. In a post he wrote: “For Obama it is always and only the fault of the weapons. Yet I have never seen a gun shoot itself…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

