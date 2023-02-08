Who is Emanuel Lo Iacono: Giorgia’s boyfriend (companion, husband), singer competing at the 2023 Sanremo Festival

Who is Emanuel Lo, Giorgia’s boyfriend? The general public knows him for being a dance professor at Amici from this edition, but not everyone knows that he has been the partner of Giorgia for many years, singer competing at the Sanremo Festival 2023. The two also have a son, Samuel, born in 2010. Choreographer, dancer and songwriter, Emanuel Lo has already appeared in Maria De Filippi’s program in 2016 as a hip hop judge.

His real name is Emanuel Lo Iacono, and he was born in Rome in 1979. He is an all-round artist and since he was a child he has carried on both his dance studies and his passion for music. Dancer and assistant choreographer, he has worked for various television programs since the 1990s and in parallel performed abroad accompanying artists such as Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and Ricky Martin on their tour. In 2010 he took care of the choreography of X Factor, in the latest Rai edition and in 2016 he appeared on Amici as a hip hop judge. Since 2022 he has been one of Amici’s dance teachers.

Emanuel Lo worked with his girlfriend Giorgia on his album Stoned, taking care of writing the lyrics of some famous songs, such as My best day, Where are you and It seems impossible. In 2007, Emenuel Lo debuted his single Woofer, in collaboration with rapper Tormento and two years later his album Cambio Tutto. Since 2011 he has also established himself as director of various video clips, always in the musical field, such as those of Clementino, Ornella Vanoni, Deddy, Giordana Angi and many others.

Giorgia and her boyfriend Emanuel Lo met in 2004 and in 2010 they became parents for the first time to Samuel. To bring them together and unite them even more a great passion for music, as evidenced by the various collaborations of recent years. He is not Giorgia’s husband, if anything her partner, given that despite having been together for many years, the singer and Emanuel Lo have never decided to get married.

Streaming and TV

We have seen who is Giorgia’s girlfriend (companion), but where to see Sanremo 2023 live on TV and in streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2. On Rai Italia for residents abroad.