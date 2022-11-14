Elon Musk has become an icon of technology by leading companies like Tesla and Spacex which have made him the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa on June 28, 1971 and began in the business world by developing the electronic payment platform PayPal which was the beginning that allowed him to get to where he is now. This is because in 2022 Musk decided to sell the platform to eBay for 1.5 billion dollars, of which 180 million the businessman dedicated to founding SpaceX and the rest he invested in Tesla and SolarCity.

It was due to his great growth that Musk is now compared to great tycoons and creators of technology, such as Steve Jobs, Henry Ford and others.

Musk He was also named the richest person in the world by Forbes magazine, who estimated his fortune at 212 billion dollars in October 2022, a figure with which he surpassed the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

Among the most recent exploits of Elon Musk is the acquisition of Twitter, a purchase that was formalized in October 2022, after closing the negotiation at 44 billion dollars after various legal problems due to the doubts that the businessman showed in having to pay that amount of money.

After the purchase of Twitter, the businessman began a controversial restructuring, with the dismissal of the CEO of the social network, Parag Agrawal and other managers.

It may interest you:

Since you purchased Twitter Elon Musk He was clear in pointing out that the social network would change because his interest was that it would show its real potential to change civilization, he showed a proposal to end the economic support of the platform by removing advertising.