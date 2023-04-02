Who is Elisabetta Ferracini, the daughter of Mara Venier

Who is Elisabetta Ferracini, the daughter of Mara Venier, guest today on Domenica In? Elisabetta Ferracini (Venice, October 3, 1968) is a television presenter and actress. Daughter of Mara Venier, she achieved popularity in the nineties by hosting the children’s program Solletico, broadcast in the afternoon on Rai 1 for several seasons.

She is the eldest daughter of the actress and TV presenter Mara Venier and of the model and actor Francesco Ferracini, both Venetians, who got married in a shotgun wedding and separated shortly after the wedding. From the age of 3 she grew up in Rome, where her mother had established herself as a model, and later an actress and clothing merchant.

She made her debut as an actress in 1991 in the Italia 1 television series Chiara e gli altri, while in 1992 she starred in the fiction Italia Chiamò. Her debut as a presenter instead came three years later, in 1994, when she conducted the Saturday night program of Rai 1 Tutti a casa and Sanremo Giovani alongside Pippo Baudo. At the same time she became the face of Rai’s children’s TV, alongside Mauro Serio in the conducting of Solletico, a variety broadcast every afternoon on Rai 1 of which she hosted three consecutive editions, from 1994 to 1997. In the same period she was the advertising testimonial of the Sailor Moon products distributed by Giochi Preziosi and led, in 1995, the Zecchino d’Oro alongside Cino Tortorella.

In the summer of 1998 Elisabetta Ferracini, Mara Venier’s daughter, presented the musical show Tournée, while in the 1998-1999 season, following in her mother’s footsteps, she became co-host of Domenica in. From 2000 to 2002 she was presenter on Stream TV of the programs Our world and Terzo Tempo – Champions League. Since October 2004 you have hosted the external connections of the Rai 2 Sunday sports program,Quelli che il calcio. In 2012 she conducted a program of her own, titled Vado a casa di Elisabetta, broadcast on Play.me, while the following year she appeared again on Rai 1, in an episode of the television series A case of conscience, directed by Louis Perelli.

The relationship with Jerry Calà

During her hosted today, April 2, on Sunday In Elisabetta Ferracini told of her great relationship with Jerry Calà, Mara Venier’s ex-husband who recently escaped a heart attack while he was in Naples to shoot his film. “I’m his daughter,” she said as she hugged him.